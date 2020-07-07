Essential reporting in volatile times.

PATRICIA JEAN “PATTY” MEADOWS, 87, of Lesage, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private for the family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born September 17, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Elbert and Ola Cooper Winters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy J. Meadows, a daughter, Kathy Webb, two sisters, Eloise Faulkner and Mildred Harbour, and an infant great-grandson, Charlie Roy McGuire. She was an active member and sang in the choir at Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and David Reynolds of Lesage, W.Va.; grandchildren Gina Chapman (Shane) Murphy, Adam (Lori) Reynolds, Whitney (Ryan) McGuire and Mark Webb; son-in-law Bob Webb; great-grandchildren Ava, Emelia, Noah and Zachary McGuire and Cole, Cami and Nolan Reynolds; caregiver Linda Sayre, several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Jim Harbour, and great-niece Erin Robertson, and a special friend, John Crowder. The family would like to thank Cabell County Community Services, Cabell Huntington Hospital Home Health and Hospice of Huntington for their care during Patty’s illness. Visit www.beardmortuary.com to place online memories and condolences and to watch live streaming of the service on Wednesday.  

