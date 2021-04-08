PEGGY ANNE ESSLINGER, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 14, 1932, in Birmingham, Ala., the daughter of the late Farrow and Edna Smoot Gauntt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Esslinger, two sisters and a brother. Peggy was a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs. She made several friends at the Barboursville Library, which she visited often. She is survived by her children, Mark Esslinger and wife Patti of Huntington, Charles Esslinger and wife Karen of Jasper, Ind., and Nancy McAllister and husband Charles of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Chris (Traci) Esslinger, Jason (Alexis) Esslinger, Michael (Sabrina) Esslinger, Eric Esslinger and Chris Imes; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Adelin Esslinger; several nieces and nephews; and her pet companion, “Kitty Cat.” Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. 

