PHYLLIS J. STINSON HEGWOOD, 87, of Huntington, WV, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. The family will receive friends after noon. She was born January 13, 1933, in Ashland, KY, the daughter of the late Eugene “Gene” Tony Dawson and Julia Belle Johnson Dawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, David Stinson and Robert Hegwood, two sisters, Judy Adams and Joetta Casey, and a stepson, Joe Hegwood. She was a former clerk for St. Mary’s (Hospital) Medical Center and was active with their auxiliary. She was a member and formerly very active of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Mary’s Hospital and was a member of the Barboursville Woman’s Club. She is survived by her children, Scott Stinson and wife Dorothy Ann of Huntington and Terri Calhoun and husband Charles of Louisville, KY; stepdaughter, Sally Brautigan and husband Brian of Wheeling, WV; grandchildren, Kayla Stinson, David Stinson and Carly Calhoun; step-grandchildren, Arden Wolle and Dillon Mangino; great-grandchild, Lenny Stinson; nieces, Toni Greco, Julie Mackey, Christy Lockwood and Becky Tuttle; and a host of friends. The family would like to thank Hospice of Louisville and Baptist Hospital Palliative Care for their excellent care of Phyllis. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

