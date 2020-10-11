Essential reporting in volatile times.

MR. RAYMOND LEE CREMEANS SR., 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1925, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Jay Hue Cremeans and Myrtle Wroten Cremeans. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Hensley; a son, Raymond Lee Cremeans Jr.; and four brothers, Herbert, Jay, Bernard and Ivan Cremeans. He was retired from Steel of West Virginia and was a World War II veteran, having served in the Coast Guard. He is survived by his wife of thirty years and lifelong companion, Verna Leema Cremeans; he is also survived by his daughters, Myra Sellards of Proctorville, Ohio, Terry LeMaster, Deborah Copley and Shelly (Ron) Long, all of Huntington; granddaughters, Monica Bowman of Proctorville, Ohio, Loletta Hoke of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Anna Long Sowards; grandsons, Adam Cremeans, Jason LeMaster, Joshua Kirwan and Zachery Long, all of Huntington; great-granddaughters, Clarissa Hoke, Naudia Cremeans, Adalynn Cremeans and Ellaina; great-grandsons, Tyson, Karson, Peirson, Dawson and Coleson Cremeans and Trey Hoke; brother, Eugene Cremeans of Huntington; a sister, Fern Campbell of Barboursville, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Beard Mortuary. Friends may call after noon. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. 

