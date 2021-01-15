REBA GLADYS CARRIER STONE, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, lately of N. Richland Hills, Texas, moved peacefully and quietly in her sleep from this world into the gentle arms of the Lord during the late evening hours of January 9, 2021, at The Hills Nursing & Rehab Home in Decatur, Texas. She was 96 years of age. Gladys was born in Charleston, W.Va., on December 7, 1924 (she shared the same day and month as her mother). She was a 1942 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, W.Va. She volunteered as a nurse’s assistant during World War II, where she served at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, which had been converted into a military hospital. Gladys was employed at Frankenberger’s Department Store in Charleston when in 1945 she married her husband, Frederick Stone, who had just returned from the war. They were married in Charleston and then subsequently moved to Huntington, W.Va. Gladys was a homemaker and mother to her two sons and active in her community and especially her church, the former Highlawn United Methodist Church and the Mary Martha Circle. She enjoyed her Bridge and Canasta Clubs and was a member of the Red Hat Society. After her husband’s retirement, Gladys took up painting and became quite accomplished, with many of her paintings being sold, but with just as many being given away to friends and family. Many of her paintings still adorn the walls of doctors’ offices and various professional buildings in Huntington. For a period of years, she owned and operated an art store in Kenova, W.Va., with two of her close artist friends. Shortly after the passing of her beloved husband, Fred, Gladys moved to N. Richland Hills, Texas, in 2007 to be near her oldest son and his extended family. She continued her love of social gatherings, games and, most of all, her time with her Texas family. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and her parents, Fremont Wesley Carrier and Mamie Ethel Baldwin Carrier. She was also preceded by her brother, William Carrier, and her sister, Phyllis Carrier. She is survived by her two sons and their families: oldest son, William Alden Stone and his wife Kathy Perkins Stone and their three children Kandyce Simpson, Amanda Bryson and William Stone, and son, Frederick Bruce Stone and his wife Rhonda Hutchison Stone and their daughter Allison Stone Locke. Gladys is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Taylor, Trevor and Tanner Simpson; Maddox and Griffin Locke; and Stone and Bowie Bryson. Gladys will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but she will also be lovingly remembered. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. for the family on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va. She was laid to rest beside her late husband, with whom she is now reunited. Beard Mortuary assisted the family in all preparations.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Landon: Candidates for MU job both curious and interesting
- BUSINESS BEAT: Local businesses announce moves, openings, changes
- Struggling WV restaurant owners, managers find Greenbrier party hard to swallow
- Harmony House announces annual award recipients
- Holliday thankful for tenure with Marshall
- Cabell approves three-day blended learning model for students
- Police roundup: Man charged after woman’s overdose death
- Evans resigns after facing charges in connection with riot at US Capitol
- County officials say employee was fired over performance, not retaliation for taking COVID-19 precautions
- WV delegate arraigned on federal charges after entering Capitol with rioters
Images
Collections
- Photos: People spend time outdoors in the warm weekend weather
- Photos: High School Basketball, Coal Grove vs. South Point
- Photos: Orchids in bloom at the Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: High School Basketball, Fairland defeats Eastern-Brown
- Photos: Cabell County Schools employees receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. South Point, boys basketball
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. South Point
- Photos: Fairland vs. Rock Hill, girls basketball
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- AP Photos: Unprecedented storming of U.S. Capitol