REBECCA LYNN DICKEY CYRUS, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. John’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Raymond J. Hage officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. She was born August 17, 1937, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Herman C. and Ida Pinkerman Dickey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Aaron L. Dickey. Becky graduated from Huntington schools and attended Marshall College, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. In later years, she became a member of the sorority’s Alumni Chapter. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Co. She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church since 1974, where she served more than 20 years on the Altar Guild and was a member of St. Martha’s Guild. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Bill C. Cyrus, a daughter and son-in-law, Monica L. Dawson and Dr. G. Stephen Dawson of Charleston, W.Va.; son, Robert C. Cyrus of Union, Ky. Survivors also include four grandchildren, Katherine M. Dawson of Grove City, Ohio, and Michael C. Dawson of Huntington, and Chandler C. (Kathryn) Cyrus and Payton R. Cyrus of Florence, Ky.; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Rae Latta and Vanessa Cyrus; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank F. and Lorain Dickey and Charles C. and Patty Dickey; sister-in-law, Sharon L. Weed; and three nephews, Michael, Gregory and Joseph Weed. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 3000 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25705. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
