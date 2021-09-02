REV. KEITH LEAP died in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. Following a long period of illness and the trials of infirmity, he passed from this life into the presence of the God whom he had served diligently for decades.
He was born in Huntington, W.Va., on December 10, 1942, to Bertie Messinger Leap and Willis Ivan Leap. He grew up on Grapevine Road with his parents and older brother, Darrell Ivan Leap, and twin, Karl Raymond Leap.
Keith Leap’s life was one of many adventures and changes. He graduated from Barboursville High School, attended Marshall University and married Sharon Kay Owens of Lavalette, W.Va. He served with distinction in the United States Army in Vietnam in 1968 with the First Cavalry Division, Airmobile, and received the Bronze Star among numerous other decorations.
Following his service, he graduated from Marshall University and worked at International Nickel Company for several years until, in due course, he felt a strong, divine call into the ministry. He then became involved with the ministry of the United Methodist Conference, first assisting at South Side United Methodist Church, then graduating from Asbury Seminary in Wilmore, Ky.
His first position as a full-time preacher was at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, Beech Fork, W.Va. He served in many other churches over the years of his career, and was beloved of his congregations as preacher and pastor, a man of quick wit, diligence and kindness who loved the Lord and loved his fellow man.
He was especially renowned for his beautiful singing voice, and indeed spent years as an evangelist bringing the Gospel via music and sermons to congregations in the region.
Rev. Leap’s last two positions were as pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, W.Va., and Community of Grace United Methodist Church in Huntington, W.Va.
He is survived by wife, Sharon Kay Leap of Huntington. He is survived by two sons. Keith Edwin Leap II and his wife Jan Leap and children Samuel, Seth, Elijah and Elysabeth Leap are of Tamassee, S.C. He is also survived by Stephen Wesley Leap and wife Stephanie Leap and children Jacqueline, Emmeline, Grady and Miles Leap, all of Greer, S.C.
Services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Community of Grace United Methodist Church, with viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following a graveside service at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, there will be a reception in the fellowship hall of Community of Grace.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Huntington Cabell- Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.