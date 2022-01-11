REVEREND WILLIAM KEITH CREASY of Barboursville, West Virginia, left this world for his heavenly home on January 8, 2022, at the age of 84.
Reverend Creasy was born Oct 7, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late William Lewis and Eva Nell Creasy. He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Virginia Mae Creasy, his second wife, Christina Marie Creasy, and his beloved granddaughter, Sarah Beth Napier.
He is survived by one brother, Dale Staley Creasy and wife Martha Creasy; a daughter, Kathleen Napier and her husband Mark; a son, Reverend Gregory Keith Creasy and his wife Robin. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jeremy Napier (Sharon), Jason Napier (Casey), Blake Creasy (Megan), Luke Creasy (Sadie) and Max Creasy (Ariel); and eight great-grandchildren, Lilly Napier, Noah Napier, Hallie Napier, Josiah Napier, Judah Napier, Joshuah Napier, Jeremiah Creasy and McKenna Horton.
Reverend Creasy was a graduate of Marshall University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. His calling to share the love of Christ with others led him to serve churches in Ohio and Kentucky before he returned to West Virginia where he pastored Beverly Hills Baptist Church for 19 years. In addition to shepherding congregations as both pastor and interim pastor, Reverend Creasy served as a chaplain at Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.
To some, Reverend Creasy was an unwavering example of faith and a rock who stood beside them in the best and worst of times. To some he was a playful Poppaw with a great sense of humor and gentle compassion. To some he was a mentor who helped guide them to their own callings. To some he was faithful friend who showed up when he was needed most. He had a way of making whoever was with him feel totally accepted and important.
Although we may never know the full impact of his investment in others, there are ministers, teachers, nurses, musicians, writers, chaplains, community leaders and so many others who share the love of God in what they do because Reverend Keith Creasy shared the love of God with them. To continue that legacy, the family requests memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to be sent to New Baptist Church, 610 28th Street, Huntington, West Virginia 25702.
A memorial service will be held for Reverend Creasy at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at New Baptist Church, Huntington, West Virginia. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to visit during the two hours prior to the service. To protect all those who loved Reverend Creasy, the family asks all visitors to wear masks and respect physical distancing. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
If you are unable to attend in person, the service will also be available via livestream from New Baptist Church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NewBaptistChurchWV.