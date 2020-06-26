Essential reporting in volatile times.

RICHARD THOMAS “TOM” LAMBIOTTE, 81, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born May 24, 1939, in Huntington, the son of the late Henry and Rosalind Wiget Lambiotte. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Thomas “Jamey” Lambiotte; a brother, Jerry Ray Lambiotte; and stepmother, Margaret Lambiotte. Tom was retired from Special Metals and after retirement worked for Chester Engineers. He was a member of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Jones Lambiotte; a daughter, Julie Anne Oakes of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; a son and daughter-in-law, Jay B. and Rachel Lambiotte of Rome, Ohio; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; stepsister, Patricia Ann Goheen of Huntington; and his wonderful neighbors on Wolfe Drive. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

