ROBBIN "ROB" ROY REAGAN, age 66, passed away peacefully at home November 9, 2021. He was the son of the late Howard Robbin Reagan and Betty Jo (Sanders). He was a beloved husband of Minda Garcia Gonzaga Reagan for 43 years and wonderful father of Jonathan Reagan and James Reagan. He was a dear brother of Lorrie Reagan (Jeffrey) Bills, Edward Reagan and Joseph Reagan; treasured uncle of Jenna Bills (Daniel) Ramey, Jacob (Jessie) Bills, and Jodi Reagan Sloop; and loved three great nieces and one great nephew. Rob was active in little league baseball and football, a former drummer in the HEHS marching band, proud member of the Boy Scouts of America, veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, and a recently retired Machinist with 43 years of service to Sulzer Pumps of Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.beardmortuary.com.
