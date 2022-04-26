ROBERT "Bob" D. BOSTON, 82, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday  at Rome Cemetery. Burial will follow. He was born July 17, 1939, in Huntington. He was the owner/operator of the former Pinkerman Monument Company. He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Boston. He is survived by his wife, Leola Pinkerman Boston; two sons and daughters-in-law, Buddy and Michelle Chapman of Milton, and Rick and Kim Chapman of Proctorville, Ohio; a brother, William “Bill” Boston and wife, Paula of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Kyle, Zachary, Seth and Nick, Ethan and Emily Chapman; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece and nephew, Mackenzie and Grant Boston.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you