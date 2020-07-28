“Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.” On July 27, 2020, BOB YOST passed on with hope in a loving and merciful God. He did his best to live according to Christian principals and was a practicing Roman Catholic. He attended Our Lady of Fatima Church in Huntington. His life was inextricably tied to his wife, Janet, whom he loved from the first night they met in 1963. He and Janet have two loving daughters, Cathy Templeton and Amy Parent (Doug); two granddaughters, Sydney and Sophia Templeton, all of whom have provided unwavering love and support. Bob had one brother, Chris (deceased), who was married to Nancy. He shared lots of beach time happiness with brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Donna Dorado. Bob loved his nieces and nephews. Bob attended Catholic elementary school, C-K High School (he has enduring friendships with his classmates), Marshall University and The University of Minnesota. He worked for 39 years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as an Engineering Geologist, where he worked on many important and sometimes challenging projects. More importantly, he had years of opportunities to be a trainer, mentor and facilitator which he hoped had positively influenced talented young professionals. Bob taught Geology as a part-time professor at Marshall University and Ohio University. Bob was a member of the Pallottine Health Services Board of Directors and a volunteer at SMMC. He enjoyed sharing his facilitation knowledge with the Doctor’s Care Organization. He was also a long-time member of the Board of Directors and a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House (his favorite charity). He and Janet were Foster Parents to 27 kids, caregivers to Bob’s father (strokes), his aunt (Alzheimer’s) and his cousin Betty (decline) as part of their shared Christian initiative. Bob and Jan (“Skippy”) have always had dear friends and acquaintances. Friends they traveled with throughout the U.S. and to many parts of the world. Bob was an avid (but slow) runner for over 25 years. He loved hiking, camping, the beach, SCUBA diving, Pickle Ball and new experiences. Most importantly he had a loving wife and children, a small circle of faithful friends who have been steadfast for many years and lunch friends who have lightened his life. Bob wished to acknowledge Dr. Gerrit Kimmey, who kept him alive, and Father Jim Sobus, who kept him grounded. Please know he loved so many more than can be listed here, you know you are and can relish his friendship. We are thankful to St. Mary’s medical team, Dr. Silbermins, HIMG staff and the EMTs of Rome and Cabell Counties. In lieu of flowers, make any donations you would like to Ronald McDonald House of Huntington, St. Joseph Elementary School, Our Lady of Fatima Christmas Project, Hospice of Huntington or your favorite charity. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Our Lady of Fatima Church with Rev. Fr. Paul Yuenger officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. In observance of COVID restrictions, masks will be required. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
