RODGER A. BLAKE, M.D., age 60, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 16, at 1 p.m. at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church with Pastors David Lemming and Tim Yates officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Rodger was born October 29, 1960, in Pequannock, N.J., and was the son of the late Neal and Barbara Pelchar Blake. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Conjura, M.D. Rodger received a Bachelor of Science at the University of Virginia and earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He then served his residency at the University of Maryland. Rodger served the community as a board-certified radiologist for all 29 years he called Huntington his home. He was an excellent doctor and was always there to help family and friends when they had medical questions. He was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, the former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop No. 12 and a proud member of the Order of the Arrow. Rodger was the life of the party and will be remembered by his loved ones as a lifelong student with a passion for history, astronomy and travel. He is survived by his loving wife, Debby Lewis Blake; son, Justin Blake of Aberdeen, Md.; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany Blake and Dustin Trujillo of Greensboro, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Wendy Blake and Chris Kaczmarek of Arlington, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Diane Blake of Columbia, Md.; a sister-in-law, Carol Conjura of Alexandria, Va.; brother-in-law, John Conjura of Hollywood, Md.; brother-in-law, Art and wife Marsha Lewis of Huntington; father-in-law, John “Jack” Conjura of Lansdowne, Va.; stepchildren and daughter-in-law, Kelly Stephens and Matthew and Caitlyn Newcome of Huntington; grandchildren, Jackson Fahsholz, Abigail, Kaylynn and Emma Newcome; nieces, Summer, Lexie, Chloe and Cate; nephews, Tyler, Blake, Brett and Chase; and a host of friends and special co-workers. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545; Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701; One By One Animal Advocates, PayPal@OnebyOneAA; or the Buckskin Council of Boy Scouts of America. Online memorials and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Homecoming more than a game at HHS
- Fan behavior leads to forfeit of JV football game
- Invasive spotted lanternflies found in fourth West Virginia county
- Police roundup: Driver accused of injuring one in hit-and-run outside Huntington bar
- Controversy continues regarding private employer COVID vaccine mandates
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2021
- Prichard woman found dead; husband charged with murder, concealment
- Police roundup: Woman charged in Huntington shooting
- Suspect in downtown Huntington shooting death arrested three years later
- Florida man facing second-degree murder charges in W.Va. shooting
Collections
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate before Old Dominion game
- Photos: Spring Hill Cemetery guided tour
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, Saturday
- Photos: Marshall conducts National Coming Out Day event
- Photos: Huntington defeats Woodrow Wilson, 63-0
- Photos: Marshall football defeats Old Dominion 20-13
- Photos: Heron Fest
- Photos: Rome Fire Prevention Parade
- Photos: Marshall University Homecoming Parade
- Photos: Hal Greer statue dedication ceremony