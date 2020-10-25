Essential reporting in volatile times.

RONALD EARL RUNNELS SR., 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Funeral services and online streaming will be at 2 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Tim Yates officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required. He was born September 5, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Roy Robert and Ola Mae Scarberry Runnels. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Robert Runnels, Barbara A. Curry, David Lee Runnels and Shirley Gayle McKinney. He was a Navy veteran and retired with 30 years of service with C&O Railroad. He also retired with 50 years of service as the Captain of the Huntington Police Reserve. Ron was a member of the Marshall University “Chain Crew.” He was a former member of Highlawn Baptist Church and attended Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Denise Gaumond Runnels; three sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald E. Runnels II and wife Cynthia of Barboursville, W.Va., Roy Paul and Jeanette Runnels of Ashland, Ky., and Robert Andre and Lisa Runnels of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a sister, Patricia Sue Vickers of Huntington; grandchildren, Meredith Louise Runnels, Heather Anne Maynard, Kristopher Blake, Amanda Nicole and Elizabeth Mechelle Runnels; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

