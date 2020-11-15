ROY LEE NICHOLS, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Altizer Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Fred Ramey officiating. Military rites and burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. at the church. He was born June 4, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Leo Carl and Etta Dell Adkins Nichols. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Linda Gail Nichols, a brother, Carl L. Nichols, sister-in-law, Deloris Nichols, and a niece, Lisa Nichols. He was a Marine Corps veteran. He entered his Christian faith in 1989 and was a longtime member of Central Freewill Baptist Church and First Altizer Freewill Baptist Church. He was employed for many years at The Herald-Dispatch and retired in 1995 as a route supervisor for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Patricia Nichols; two daughters, Karen Ray and Melissa Martin and Curt; a brother, Melvin Nichols; a sister-in-law, Judy Gravely; four grandsons, Jason and Elizabeth Nichols, Nicholas Ray and Kaitlyn Hammer, Dustin Martin and Colton Martin; three great-granddaughters, Kylie Napier, Kamdyn Hunt and Rhiannon McMillian, all of Huntington; two special nieces, Pam Gravely and Pat of Lincolnton, N.C., and Lisa Johnson of Huntington; and two special great-nieces, Natasha Johnson of Columbus, Ohio, and Kayla Johnson and Jimmy of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to First Altizer Freewill Baptist Church.
