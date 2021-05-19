SAMUEL I B DINGESS, “Cowboy Sam,” passed away at home Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the age of 68. He was a husband, father of two daughters and three grandchildren. Sam was born on May 31, 1952, in Logan, W.Va., to Paul Martin Dingess and Genevieve Whitt Monroe. He was a 1969 graduate of Chapmanville High School. He joined the US Air Force in 1970, was stationed in Lockbourne AFB Columbus, Hahn AFB Germany, Malstrom AFB Montana. Member of the UMWA Construction and Mining, Arborist Association, until he started AA Tree Co & Nursery. He married Elizabeth Surgoine Dingess in 1971, and together they raised two daughters, Amy Beth and Ashley Nicole. Sam was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Beth Dingess Robertson of Huntington, W.Va.; father, Paul Martin Dingess of Beckley, W.Va.; his mother, Genevieve Whitt Monroe of Titusville, Fla.; his brother, Roger Dingess of Chapmanville, W.Va.; and stepmother, Nadine Dingess of Beckley, W.Va. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Surgoine Dingess of Huntington, W.Va.; his daughter, Ashley Dingess of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his brother, Paul Dingess and wife Patricia of Chapmanville, W.Va.; his half-sister, Kristy Lynn Stevens and husband Dr. Kevin Stevens of Matthews, N.C.; his sister, Gay Bowling and husband Bob of Kokomo, Ind.; his sister-in-law, Patricia Dingess of Chapmanville, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Savana, Cameron, MacKenzie Robertson, all of Huntington, W.Va. We would like to acknowledge some special people that are dear to him: His nephew, Paul David “Fuji” Dingess, his cousin, Danny “Cotton” Dingess, brother-in-law, Charles Surgoine, longtime Air Force friends, Ron Flick and The Ryals family, dear friends, Judy Whitt, Tammy Bias, not to forget his special beloved pets, Prince and Logan.
