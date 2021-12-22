SANDRA KAYE BARBOUR, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. A memorial reception for family and friends will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Beard Mortuary. She was born September 30, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Charles and Louise Fry Ellis. She was retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. Her life’s passion was teaching, and the hundreds of students at Johnson Elementary School that she treated like her own kids will always remember their time in Mrs. Barbour’s classroom. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Danny Dale Barbour, and her beloved son, Daniel Allen Barbour of Sneads Ferry, N.C.; brother, Charles David Ellis and wife Linda of Lexington, Ky.; nieces and nephews, Christopher Ellis and wife Lisa of Loveland, Ohio, Jennifer Busson and husband Shawn of Lexington, and Julia Ellis of Lexington. She is also survived by her two dearest and closest friends, Sarabeth Harris of Mineral Wells, W.Va., and Rebecca Wise of Huntington, and many other friends and loved ones who knew her to be the sweet, kind soul that she was. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Sandra’s name to the Huntington City Mission. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

