SANDRA LEE JOHNSON, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Jeffrey Bullington officiating. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 10:30 a.m. She was born October 3, 1948, in Ashland, Ky., the daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen Heller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Johnson, and two sisters, Brenda Frisby and Janet Ann Nunn. She is survived by two sons, Robert B. “Rob” Johnson Jr. and his wife Molly of Fairmont, W.Va., and Billy J. Johnson of Huntington; five grandchildren, Jacob Cyphers, Landon Johnson, Benjamin Cyphers, Lexus Johnson and Brooklyn Johnson; special friends, Jeff and Diane Bullington and Doug Skaggs. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

