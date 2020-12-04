SARI ADA BOGGS stepped into heaven on Monday, November 30, 2020. She walked with God for more than 40 years and was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Ralph; two grandchildren, Ashliegh Bekkala and Annaliese Bias; her stepdaughter, Vicie Knowlton; as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Garry Koontz, whom she loved deeply. Ada prayed for her family and friends daily and made special requests for the salvation of any who do not know Christ. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Bias of Newburgh, Ind., and Linda (Wayne) Bekkala of Delano, Minn.; as well as three beautiful granddaughters, Hannah, Olivia and Isabella Bekkala; one brother, William (Sandra) Cremeans; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved. Enjoy heaven, Mom. Love on Dad and our girls until we meet again in heaven. We love you. A private graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Marc Price and Dallas Moore officiating. Burial will follow. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. You may share a memory or condolences with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

