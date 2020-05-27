Essential reporting in volatile times.

SAUNDRA SUE HARRIS, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Huntington Health & Rehab. She was born January 26, 1941, in Charleston, W.Va., daughter of the late Clyde and Mildred Cunningham Wheeler. She is survived by her children, Rick (Ann Marie) Callebs of Wellston, Ohio, Lisa (Jeff) Riley of Huntington and Beverly “B.J.” (Sid) Hinchman of Barboursville; six grandchildren, Bryan and Jay Callebs, Meg and Natalie Riley and Zane Fleming and Sydney Hinchman; and a special family member, Darryl Harris. To respect COVID-19 regulations, the service for Saundra will be private for the family at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston, W.Va. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

