SHARON JEANNINE RICHARDS, of Kenova, is now safe in the arms of Jesus. Sharon passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Sharon is survived by her aunt and uncle, Ava and Charles Peters, cousins and many close friends here and in the Memphis, Tenn., area. Sharon was a member of the 26th Street Church of Christ. The family requests that contributions be made to the Hospice House, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, in Sharon’s memory. Per her request, all services will be private.

