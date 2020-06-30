Essential reporting in volatile times.

SHARON KAY KESLER, 69 of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. She was born March 13, 1951 in Huntington, the daughter of the late John Andrew and Bertha Esther Garnet Gothard Hensley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Dale Kesler; a son, Tracy Mennis Gartin; two brothers, Jeffrey Allan Hensley and John Andrew Hensley; and a sister, Rebecca Marie Hensley. She is survived by a son, Greg Gartin, with whom she made her home; a daughter, Stephanie Cher Gartin of Cartersville, Ga.; brothers and sisters, Jimmy Hensley of Huntington, Mark Hensley of Lesage; David Hensley of Lavalette; Shirley Wilson of Huntington, and Mary Blevins of Huntington; grandchildren: Brittany Gartin and fiancé, Michael Swerdloff, Elijah, Emily, Emily, Isacc, Joseph, Tyler and McKayla Gartin; and a host of nieces and nephews. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

