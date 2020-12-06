STEVEN ALLEN PRESTIFILIPPO, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Dec. 4, 2020. He was born on Feb. 3, 1955, the son of Bill Prestifilippo of Georgia and Annabelle (Garry) Black of Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Raymond and Dorothy Mae Mays and Angelo and Rosa Prestifilippo. He is survived by a brother Tim (Kathy) Prestifilippo of Georgia; sisters Catherine (William) Steele of Ohio and Cheryl Battista of West Virginia. He was loved by his nephews and niece. A special thank you to the staff of Heritage Nursing Home and especially Mary Beth. The service will be private. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
