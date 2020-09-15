SUSAN A. PERDUE, 65 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Charles May officiating. Burial will be private for the family. The family will receive friends after 10:30 a.m. She was born July 10, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late James E. and Mildred Riffe Craft. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph A. Ryder. She is survived by a son, Derrek A. Ryder of Lesage, W.Va.; a sister, Connie (Kent) Prouse of Spencer, W.Va.; a brother, Michael “Mike” Craft of St. Augustine, Fla.; a grandson, Gage Adam Ryder; two nieces, Amy Curnutte and Amanda Sanders and a nephew, Jason Hanshaw. Masks will be required. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.