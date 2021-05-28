SUZANNE ELIZABETH ELLIOTT, 60, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, following a brave, private battle with cancer. Suzanne was born November 17, 1960, in Indianapolis, Ind. She graduated from Oldfields School and Bethany College (1983). Suzanne achieved her lifelong ambition to be a writer (overcoming dyslexia in the process) and worked for newspapers from Greenville, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, San Bernardino, California, Washington, Pa., to Longboat Key, Florida. She returned to West Virginia in 2019 and at the time of her death was happily employed as the business editor of the Morgantown Dominion Post. Suzanne loved books, traveling, collecting mementos and animals. She was witty and had a great sense of humor. She also loved following and watching Marshall University sports. Suzanne was preceded in death by her mother, Sara Boggess Elliott, her sister, Sarahann Elliott, and in 2017 her husband of 27 years, James C. Burt Jr. She is survived by her loving family, her father, Jack C. Elliott, mom, Rebecca D. Elliott, brother, Cliff Elliott, and uncles, Jim (Sandy) Boggess and Roy (Linda) Dunlap. Suzanne is also survived by sister-in-law, Dorothy (John) Bosic and her children Kara and Jack; brother-in-law, Charlie (Edie) Burt and his children Chaz, Kaitlyn and Michale; and brother-in-law, Bob Burt and his children Enzo and Frankie; and a host of friends whom she loved, including a “chosen sister” Suzanne Jambe. Her beloved dog, Otis, is being cared for by her parents, and cats Hazel and Finnigan are in the loving care of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with The Rev. Dr. John Minihan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Suzanne’s name to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com. “Courage is to be scared to death and saddle up anyway.”
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Complaint filed in federal court against Cabell Huntington Hospital for terminating some retirees’ health care benefits
- Father of missing infant arrested on unrelated charges
- Lawsuit: W.Va. girl says she can’t run cross country because of transgender athlete ban
- Barnes hired to coach Ironton boys basketball
- Unemployment fraud rampant in WV, across US
- Camden Park readies new season of retro fun
- Major commercial development slated for Teays Valley
- Chuck Landon: It's time for MU leaders to make decision
- CHRISTIAN TYLER MARK KAZEE
- ANGELA LEFFINGWELL
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Star Students 2021
- Photos: Rock Hill High School Graduation 2021
- Photos: Cabell Midland's 27th Annual Commencement Ceremony
- Photos: Camden Park opens for the season
- Photos: Kids spend afternoon at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground
- Photos: Dream at DoubleTree Wedding Expo
- Photos: HHS girl's basketball parade
- Photos: Boyd County High School 2021 graduation ceremony
- Photos: Arts Night Out
- Photos: Milton Elementary School 'Wax Museum'