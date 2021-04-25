TERESA ANN EAKLE, 74, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A graveside service will be held for the family on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. She was born February 13, 1947, the daughter of the late Carl Hewlett and Edna Merz. She was a former special education teacher for Cabell County Schools. She was a member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church, formerly Highlawn United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, David A. Eakle; brother, Carl (Nancy) Hewlett; children, Joseph (Holly) Duncan, Jaymie (Jimi) Lee, Jill Duncan, Amanda (Christopher) Rood and Melissa (Jason) Leasure; her grandchildren, Abigail Duncan, Braden Duncan, Emily Miller, Duncan Kelley, Kyra Duncan, Nathaniel Rood and Maisie Leasure. The family is being assisted by Beard Mortuary. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Community of Grace United Methodist Church, 225 28th Street, Huntington, WV 25702.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you