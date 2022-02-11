THEODORE “TED” HENRY, 82, of Huntington, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on February 3, 2022. Ted was born June 20, 1939, in Moundsville, W.Va., to the late Blaine and Ruth Henry. He was a graduate of Moundsville High School Class of 1957 and West Virginia University School of Pharmacy Class of 1962, and completed the Duke University Fuqua School of Business Education Program in 1993. He was employed with Saint Mary’s Medical Center for 52 years as a staff pharmacist and Director of Pharmacy from 1970-2004 with an intense loyalty to Saint Mary’s, where he cherished his many friends and colleagues. Ted was the 1976 West Virginia Hospital Pharmacist of the Year and a past President of the West Virginia Health System Pharmacists. He was a member of the Southern West Virginia Pharmacists Association, West Virginia Pharmacists Association, American Pharmaceutical Association and the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, and a member of the Huntington Rotary Club. Ted was a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church since 1968, where he held numerous leadership roles. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Loyd “Pete” Henry and wife Dorothy; in-laws, Benton and Olive Hazlett; brother-in-law, Fred Hazlett and wife Linda; and brother-in-law, Andy Langmyer. Ted is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jamie Hazlett Henry; three sons, Bradley (Lisa) Henry, M.D., Craig (Lisa) Henry, D.O., and Scott (Julie) Henry, O.D.; grandchildren, Justin Henry, Andrew Henry, Brandon Henry, Bryce Henry, Evan Henry and Emma (Alan) Brockman; sisters-in-law, Sue Langmyer and Lou (Wendell) Hanlin; nieces and nephews, Kathy (John) Jura, Crystal (Wayne) Daugherty, Jennifer Henry, David Henry, Marie (Mitch) Zwick, Benton (Patty) Hazlett, Karen (Drew) Seabright, Gwen (Pete) Natyzak, Beth Langmyer, Jill (Scott) Hayden, Jennifer (Gregg) Xenakes and Julie Taylor; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Ted loved gathering with family and friends for any occasion, and especially enjoyed his golf outings, bridge and poker with his close friends. He cherished family vacations at Ocean Isle Beach, Oglebay Park and Summersville Lake. His quiet, steady demeanor provided a comfort to family and friends that will be forever remembered and truly missed. The family would like to thank Dr. Garrett Kimmey and Dr. Kevin Yingling for their compassion and care. A funeral and celebration of life will be held at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church Saturday, February 12, at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Shannon Blosser officiating. Church policy necessitates masks and social distancing, and we ask all who are medically able to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation be made to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, or Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. To send online condolences or to share memories, visit www.beardmortuary.com.
