TIFFANI BROOKE YOUNG DIAL, 41, of Huntington, West Virginia, entered into her eternal life on January 8, 2022, after a 5-year battle with cancer. Her faith in God was her driving force in life. She appreciated every minute God gave her. She spent her short time on earth experiencing as much joy and adventure as one could find. Whether traveling the country, rescuing animals, reaching aggressive fitness goals, or loving her people, she was always present in the moment, soaking up the gift of that day.
Tiffani graduated from Marshall University with her Bachelor’s in Business Administration in Management in 2009. She then went on to earn a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management in 2011. Tiffani’s professional career culminated in working for the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Rating Veteran Service Representative. She was honored to serve our military veterans and traveled around the region providing outreach to veterans, connecting them with needed resources.
Tiffani loved animals more than she loved most people. A lifelong mom of rescue dogs, Tiff’s kind soul also found every opportunity to save or protect a furry friend. She is described by her friends as the magnet of friendship. Her commitment to friendship was a gift to experience. She was endlessly supportive, compassionate but always honest, and fierce in her loyalty.
Tiffani is survived by the love of her life, Mike Dial, her husband of 11 years. They found adventure together by exploring the outdoors, traveling the country, and bringing together family and friends to share in their happiness. They built a life together full of love, dedication, and ink.
She shared a special closeness with her mom, Stephanie Roquet (Greg); her brother, Todd Young; her beloved Granddad, Larry Stein; and her dad, James Young (Carla). She cherished her family, giving them hope, strength, and unconditional love. Even on her hardest day, she never lost her energetic spirit.
Tiffani was the dedicated bonus mom to Emily and Preston Dial, as well as the proud, adoring aunt to Nate and Hayden Young. She is also survived by her bonus siblings, Justin McCrory, Lauren McQuaid, Aaron and Ryan Roquet and Leslie Johnston, her beloved fur babies Jaxson and Bay and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. She loved each of them like they were her own.
She is preceded in death by her Mamaw, Joyce Stein; grandmother, Ruby Carter; and her beloved fur babies, Hector and Dre.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the EHE Foundation (https://fightehe.org/donate-now-ehe-foundation/) or your local animal shelter.