TODD MITCHELL WILSON, 58, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Suzanne Ellis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Todd was born Sept. 21, 1963, in Huntington, the son of Norma Gale Wilson and the late Harold Robert Wilson. He was a 14-year Field Service Representative for J.H. Fletcher Mining Company. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Clara Alice Thompson Wilson; a daughter, Anna “Kitty” Wilson; sister, Shelly L. Tackett and husband David; brothers, Harold “Robbie” Wilson Jr. and wife Ressa, Michael D. Wilson and Jay R. Wilson; father-in-law, Denny Thompson; special friends, Lea Lambert (James) Light and Brad and Jeanna Bell; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Huntington City Mission. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

