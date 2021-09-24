TUESDAY RAYNE SHANNON, 18 months old, of Nitro, W.Va., was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 19, 2021. The family will have a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends after 10:30 a.m. She was the beloved daughter of Roderick Shannon of Beckley, W.Va., and Montana Marks of Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by three siblings, Dominique Shannon, Addison Marks and Maya Shannon, all of West Virginia; two loving grandparents, Diana “Momaw” Chambers of Huntington and Dale “Pawpaw” Henry of Apple Grove, W.Va.; the family of Scott and Laura Hensley and also Eric Watson of Huntington; the families of Bob Sakhai and Amanda Basham, and a very special mention to those who loved Tuesday like family, Matthew Corrigan of Huntington and Lisa Dean and Vanessa Conley of St. Albans, W.Va. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

