W. EILEEN BAYS, 96, of Huntington, passed away at home on Friday, December 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Thomas Belville officiating. Service will be livestreamed on Beard Mortuary Facebook Live. The family will receive friends after 12:30 p.m. She was born July 7, 1924, in Smiths Ferry, Pa., the daughter of the late Robert Alan and Hazel L. Fletcher Vannatter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Bays; a son, Stephen L. Bays; and a brother, Robert A. Vannatter Jr. She was a member of First Guyandotte Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Winona A. Bays, and a son, Don (Mary Clay) Bays, all of Huntington; two grandchildren, Dr. Melissa (Mike) Porter of Louisville, Ky., and James (Crystal) Bays of Anderson, S.C.; great-grandchildren, James Cauldin Bays, Gabriel Porter and Connor Bays; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Guyandotte Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3121, Huntington, WV 25702, or Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

