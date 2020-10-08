Essential reporting in volatile times.

WALTER DANIEL HUGHES JR., 55, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Bowen Cemetery with Pastor Jason C. Black officiating. He is survived by his parents, Walter D. Hughes Sr. and Connie Tovar Hughes of Huntington; daughters, Alicia, Rose and Sierra; three brothers, Tommy Lee Hughes of Huntington, Gary (Glenda) Hughes of South Point, Ohio, and Steve Hughes of Huntington; and three nephews, Cory Hughes, Tony and Trent Moore. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

