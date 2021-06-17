WANDA FAYE SPURLOCK, 92 of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Staunton Street Apostolic Life Cathedral with Pastor Edwin S. Harper officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born November 21, 1928, in Glenwood, W.Va., the daughter of the late Curtis Delany and Iliza Jane Pittman Saunders. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Granville H. “Doc” Spurlock; a granddaughter, Michele Popoff; and two sisters, Avis Mae Hendricks and Joyce Aldine (Jerry) Dunford. She was a member of Apostolic Life Cathedral. She is survived by three daughters, Judy Curry of Proctorville, Ohio, Jennifer “Janie” and Johnny Blevins of Lesage and Melissa and Ronnie Arthur of Proctorville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tracey (Chuck) King, Sara Blevins, Lorna Blevins, David Arthur, Jonathan Arthur and Maddie Arthur; five great-grandchildren, Meghann (Bobby) Adkins, Nik Popoff, Matthew King, Lando Foster and Cole Arthur; great-great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Swann and Emma Adkins. She is also survived by a sister, Cornelia Fay (William) Drake of Panama City Beach, Fla.; brother, James A. Saunders of Barboursville, W.Va.; a special caregiver, Carolyn Marshall; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
