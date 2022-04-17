WILLDEAN MAYNARD, 80, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She is survived by her loving family; her husband of 52 years, Elmer Bernard Maynard; a son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Krista Maynard of Charleston, W.Va.; a granddaughter, Madalynn Maynard; a grandson, Ethan Hill; and fur babies, Willie and Hank. Services will be private for the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
