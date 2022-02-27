WILLIAM GARNER CALLAWAY passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home in the Woodlands Retirement Community. He was born on February 28, 1934, to the late Everett S. and Ruth Dudding Callaway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years and the love of his life, Judith Stevens Callaway. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Janice Callaway Frampton and her husband William B. Frampton.
A lifelong Huntington resident, Garner graduated from Marshall University in 1956 and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He unselfishly served in Germany as a Captain in the US Army from 1956-1958. This assignment began his love of international travel, which he did extensively throughout his career as International Sales and Development Manager with Inco Alloys. His keen business acumen was rewarded with the presentation of the President’s Award for Excellence in Export by the US Department of Commerce. He especially enjoyed the people and culture in the Asia-Pacific region. In recognition of his character and integrity, he was honored to serve on the board of directors for Daido Steel in Tokyo, Japan.
While his career took him worldwide, his roots were firmly planted in West Virginia. To help the state prosper, he served passionately on the West Virginia Export Council and served faithfully as a member of Marshall University’s Economic Development Council. Locally, he was philanthropic with his time by serving on various committees at the Huntington YMCA. At 10 years of age, Garner was baptized and became a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, where he learned the traits of a humble, Christ-like servant, which was his greatest “calling card” throughout his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary-Lynn Callaway Hodges and her husband Michael of Saline, Mich., and his son, Jeffrey Garner Callaway and his wife Kimberly of Marietta, Ga. He will forever be “Poppa C” to his grandchildren, Isaac Jae Hodges of Saline, Mich., Ellen Hodges Davis and her husband John of East Grand Rapids, Mich., Christopher Garner Callaway and his wife Brighton of Macon, Ga., and William James Callaway of Athens, Ga. His brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald N. and Dee Stevens of Port Aransas, Texas, also survive, as well as five nieces. Finally, he is survived by “his Susie,” Susie Copley, who provided exceptional love, support and care. The family extends our deepest appreciation to Susie and his entire team of wonderful caregivers.
Funeral services will be held at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church on Saturday, March 5, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Eric Porterfield and Rev. Alicia Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service in Smith Hall at the church.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Huntington and Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in remembrance of a great, loving and loved man who served heartily and lived life well.
