WILLIAM H. “OKIE” ADKINS, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services with military rites will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Woodmere Memorial Park with Pastor Lenny Romans officiating. Burial will follow. He was born December 1, 1925, in West Hamlin, W.Va., the son of the late Hubert and Ida Smith Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy F. Adkins, brothers, Ralph, Bethel, Darrell, Lawrence and Earl, and sister, Clarine Brewer. He was a World War II Navy veteran and was a longtime member of VFW Post 1064. He retired with 38 years of service as an engineer with CSX. After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Drenda Lee “GeGe” and Jerry Eagle of Huntington, and a son, William H. “Billy” Adkins Jr. of Huntington; two grandchildren, Allyson (Jeremy) Gooderham and Heather Eagle; three great-grandchildren, Christopher, Jordan and Cameron; two sisters, Nina Hazlett of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Ouida Sansom of Barboursville, W.Va.; brothers, Emmitt Adkins of Maryland, Don Adkins of West Hamlin, Hubert Adkins Jr. of Alcoa, Tenn., and Larry Adkins of West Hamlin; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Grayson’s Assisted Living and Hospice of Huntington for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online memories and condolences may be sent to www.beardmortuary.com.

