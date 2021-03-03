WILLIAM H. “BILLY” ADKINS JR., 67, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Woodmere Memorial Park with Pastor Lennie Romans officiating. He was born June 18, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late William H. Adkins Sr. and Dorothy Phillips Adkins. He was also preceded in death by several aunts and uncles. He retired from CSX Railroad with twenty-two years of service. Billy was an avid mall walker and during his time walking he built many relationships with the mall staff and store employees and considered them his “mall family.” He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Drenda “GeGe” and Jerry Eagle of Huntington, and nieces, Allyson (Jeremy) Gooderham and Heather Eagle; great-nephews, Christopher Wilson, Jordan Wilson and Cameron Hill; aunts, Nina Hazelett of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Ouida Sanson of Barboursville, W.Va.; uncles, Emmitt Adkins of Maryland, Don Adkins of West Hamlin, Hubert Adkins Jr. of Alcoa, Tenn., and Larry Adkins of West Hamlin; and a host of cousins and extended family. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital for their excellent care. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Billy’s name to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.