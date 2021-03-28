WILLIAM RAY UNDERDONK, 86, of Huntington, passed away March 24, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer officiating. Burial and military rites will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. at the church. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary Bunn, Gene Lathey, Dr. Charles McKown and Todd Ball. He was born on August 15, 1934, in Moundsville, W.Va., the son of the late Jacob V. and Odessa Miller Underdonk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jacob L. Underdonk; granddaughter, Isabella Muriale, both of Huntington; brother, Charles (Nancy) Underdonk of Moundsville, W.Va.; sisters, Margaret (John) Hungerman of Sarasota, Florida, and Sara (Wendall) Dove of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; father- and mother-in-law, Luis and Laura Flores of Moundsville, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Luis (June) Flores of Loveland Ohio; sisters-in-law, Elvira (Bill) Bartels of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, and Guadalupe (Sonny) Hewitt of Moundsville, W.Va. Bill excelled academically and athletically as a 4 Sport Athlete — Football, Basketball, Baseball and Track — at Moundsville High School, where he received Athlete of the Year in 1952. He was selected as Radio Station WWVA All-Valley Football, Mr. Touchdown-Ohio Valley 1951 and 1952, and Pepsi Cola Athlete of the Year, among others. During his senior year he was recruited by a number of colleges including Ohio State, Michigan and Iowa. He was selected to the North-South High School All-star Game — 1952, where he co-captained the North with Freddy Wyant, his teammate and future quarterback at West Virginia University. The North team also included NFL great Sam Huff, his future college roommate. He would play his entire career at WVU for Coach Pappy Lewis from 1952 to 1957 during the Golden Era of Mountaineer football. He was a member of the 1954 WV Sugar Bowl Team, All Southern Conference — 1956, Recipient of the Most Outstanding Linesman in the Senior Bowl, Mobile, Alabama — 1957 and All American — (HM) 1957. He was drafted in 11th Round by Coach Paul Brown to the Cleveland Browns — 1956. He was named to the WVU All-Century Team and was recipient of a number of Senior Olympic basketball medals. He was most recently inducted into WV Sports Legends on July 6, 2019. Bill retired from 84 Lumber Company after 37 years, where he had managed and opened stores in Moundsville, W.Va.; Elyria, Ohio; St. Albans, W.Va.; Circleville, Ohio; Cheektowaga, N.Y.; Catlettsburg, Ky.; and Huntington. He was a longtime member of the YMCA and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and his monthly meetings with former teammates in Charleston, W.Va. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Dolores Flores Underdonk, whom he married at Fort Knox, Kentucky, on Dec. 24, 1957, while serving in the United States Army; son, Robert Scott Underdonk of Charleston, W.Va.; daughters, Carol Underdonk (Jan Carl) of Columbia, S.C., Sharon Michallas (Mark Gibson), Jill (Larry) Stevenson, Joan (Rocco) Muriale, and daughter-in-law, Debbie Underdonk and her family, all of Huntington; grandchildren, Samanta Muriale (Trevor Justice), Rocco (Carmen) Muriale, Kayla Stinson, David Stinson, Laura (Joey) White, Allison (Stephen) Peterman and Camryn Michallas; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Elijah, Ana Jo, Charlee, Jake and Lennox; his brothers-in-law, Anjelo Flores of Kent, Washington, and Poncho (Sonia) Flores of Moundsville, W.Va.; and sisters-in-law, Theresa Flores and Maria (Tom) Ebbert, all of Moundsville, W.Va. Bill is also survived by 40-plus nieces, nephews and their families; and his dear cousin, Elaine Barnes of Tampa, Florida. The family would like to thank his longtime physician, Dr. Larry Dial, and his office for their devotion and care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Little Victories or Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
