WILMA DOROTHY JOYCE, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 26th Street Baptist Church with Pastors Tim Arthur and Eric Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. She was born January 1, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of the late William Edward and Nora Catherine Mason Grahl. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lewis Joyce, and a grandson, Jason Marsh. She was an active and faithful member of 26th Street Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen S. and Roger Marsh of Huntington and Pattie and Larry Bias of Proctorville, Ohio; her grandchildren whom she helped raise, Shannon (Chris) Perego of Proctorville, Ohio, Courtney (Kenny) Beter of Proctorville and Christopher Marsh of Las Vegas; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Nastasha, Savannah and Steven Perego, and Kaydin, Zoe and Jaxon Beter; a brother-in-law, Richard (Dottie) Joyce of Vienna, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be observed. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd brothers help teammate Jason Starkey kick addiction, find Christ
- Human remains identified as man missing for six years
- Man convicted in beating death out on probation
- MARK STEVEN TAYLOR
- BUSINESS BEAT: Several businesses announce openings in Tri-State area
- Local bankers voice need for staff to return to office
- ROBERT LORAINE KLINESTIVER
- BRENDA FAYE BROWN
- Huntington, state police investigating body found in Altizer
- Local student-athletes piling up scholarship offers
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland music and theater departments present The Wizard of Oz
- Photos: Readers share their prom 2021 photos
- Photos: High school baseball, Cabell Midland vs. Huntington
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland boys basketball sectional final
- Photos: Huntington PetSafe Dog Park reopens
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Grace Christian School's 28th annual Serve-A-Thon
- Photos: Class AAAA, Region IV boys basketball cofinal
- Photos: Nitro vs. Lincoln County, boys basketball
- Photos: Heritage Farm Museum & Village to open for season