WILMA DOROTHY JOYCE, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 26th Street Baptist Church with Pastors Tim Arthur and Eric Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. She was born January 1, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of the late William Edward and Nora Catherine Mason Grahl. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lewis Joyce, and a grandson, Jason Marsh. She was an active and faithful member of 26th Street Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen S. and Roger Marsh of Huntington and Pattie and Larry Bias of Proctorville, Ohio; her grandchildren whom she helped raise, Shannon (Chris) Perego of Proctorville, Ohio, Courtney (Kenny) Beter of Proctorville and Christopher Marsh of Las Vegas; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Nastasha, Savannah and Steven Perego, and Kaydin, Zoe and Jaxon Beter; a brother-in-law, Richard (Dottie) Joyce of Vienna, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be observed. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you