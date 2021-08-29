WILNA RUTH EDMONDS, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Zalonko, her husband, Robert Edmonds, a son, Richard Zalonko, and a great-grandson, Alex Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Daniel Marshall) Schroeder of Huntington and Patricia Tollison of Memphis, Tenn.; grandchildren, Diana and Kamoren Schroeder, Heather Smith and Clay Whitehurst Jr.; great-grandchildren, Madison and Jenna Whitehurst and Max Smith. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

