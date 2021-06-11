ADA JEAN PINE, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Genesis Heritage Center, Huntington. Ada was born November 8, 1945, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late John L. and Thelma P. Martin Mullins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pine; three sisters, Betty Sweeney, Anita Chinn and Belva Ann Mullins; and two brothers, John Mullins Jr. and Ron Mullins. She was a graduate of Paul Blazer High School and was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant with Huntington Health and Rehab. She attended Altizer Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons, Bobby Pine of South Point, Ohio, and Dr. J.W. Carter II (Lynn) of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is also survived by three grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and three grand-dogs. No public services are planned. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter (https://www.alz.org/wv). Ada’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the management and staff at Riverview Manor Apartments; the medical and social services staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center Neuroscience units; and everyone at Heritage Center who assisted with her transition and made her final days comfortable. Condolences may be made to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
