ALICE LUCILLE PERRY, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born to the late Mary Surgeon and Luther Collins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Thurman “Archie” Perry, and her sister, Camilla Jean Bailey. She survived by her three children, Brian Perry, Mary Perry and Billy (Shelly) Perry; as well as three grandchildren she loved so deeply, Ali Kate, Abigail Grace and Eli, all of Huntington; three sisters, Patty (George) Poole of Williamson, W.Va., Paula (Herb) Seay of Barboursville and Pam Montee of Gautier, Mississippi; a brother, Joe (Kathy) Collins of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. Pastor Scott Duncan will be conducting the service. The visitation will be at First Guyandotte Baptist Church, where she’s been a member for 50 years, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

