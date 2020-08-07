Essential reporting in volatile times.

ALICE MAE AGEE, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Bill Ray Agee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born February 27, 1937, in Georgetown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ralph Wade and Ruby Marie Fite Fetters. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ann Ridner; a daughter, Catherine Mae Agee; and a son, Gregory Ray Agee. She was a retired secretary working in the insurance business. She was an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and faithfully served her Saviour in many capacities since 1975. Survivors include a daughter, Vicki L. Lyons of Huntington; a son, Christopher Wade Agee of Indianapolis, Ind.; her brother, Richard Fetters of Georgetown, Ohio; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other friends and family. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with her grandson, Pastor Dennis Morrello, officiating. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

