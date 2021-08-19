ALICIA ANN ANDERSON, 60, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021. Visitation will be held at Chapman’s Mortuary from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 20.
The Rite of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, with visitation prior to the service at 9 a.m. Father Steve Vallelonga will officiate. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery with a nurse’s honor service conducted by Nurses Honor Guard of the River Cities.
Alicia was born July 23, 1961, in Wheeling, W.Va., and spent most of her life in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jennings and Verena Kimler. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing. Alicia retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center in 2020 after 34 years of dedicated service in the Operating Room & Surgical Services.
She served as a volunteer for 26 years at Our Lady of Fatima Parish and St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in athletics, music ministry, VBS and student mentoring. Additionally, Alicia was a dedicated member of Huntington Prep Academy, where she played numerous roles as the Team Mom, host parent, philanthropist, photographer and academic adviser to the athletes. Alicia shaped her spirituality by her tireless Christian example and lived her life by the motto, “If it is important to you, it is important to me.” She was a mother to many in her community and has left her legacy within the hearts of all of her children and friends.
Alicia’s survivors include daughter, Kristen Thompson (De’Metrius) and children Malaina, Gabriella and Tre; daughter, Kelsey Anderson; son, Robert Anderson (Sarah) and children Logan and Norah; daughter, Dr. Kara Anderson (Sarah); daughter, Katie Shull (Jared) and children Alden and Jewel; son, Williams Otor Gabriel (Olivia); son, Thomas Bryant; son, Ibrahima Djimde; son, Dr. Matt Cincotta; sister, Theresa Rapp (Mark) and children Amelia (Jason) and Luke; brother, Kirk Kimler (Karla) and children Kane, Kyle, Mackenzie and Cassidy. She is also survived by a large extended family, which she loved dearly. The family would also like to recognize Alicia’s lifelong friends, Connie Ray Roach, Pam and Robert Mays and her work husbands Arkell Bruce and Rob Ferguson. And to her St. Mary’s work family, you will always hold a special place in her heart.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Huntington Prep Academy, an organization she dearly loved (mail checks to WesBanco, 5604 U.S. 60 E., Huntington, WV 25705: Huntington Prep International Academy). For those who prefer sending flowers, Alicia’s florist of choice was Garrison Designs at 301 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.