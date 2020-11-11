ALLEN CAMARON TUFTS, 61, of Kenova, husband of Barbara Jean Browning Tufts, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born March 20, 1959, in Kennewick, Wash., a son of the late David Clay Tufts and Carroll Louise Pursley Tufts McCoy. Allen graduated in 1977 from Vinson High School, worked for 42 years at the former Sturm Machine and now Sulzer Pumps in Barboursville, and was a member of the Kenova United Methodist Church. He loved riding motorcycles with his best friend, Tony. In addition to his wife, Barbara, survivors include his five sons and four daughters-in-law, Allen Camaron Tufts II and Jennifer Tufts of Beckley, W.Va., Andrew Clay and Emily Tufts of Chesapeake, Ohio, Adam Corey and Molly Tufts of Orlando, Fla., Aaron Cole Tufts (Hannah Blatt) of Orlando, Fla., and Alexander Craig and Lauren Tufts of Huntington; a sister and brother-in-law, Beverley and David Kimbler of Huntington; and eight grandchildren, Elijah Tufts, Isaac Tufts, Lincoln Tufts, Abigail Tufts, Lily Tufts, Ali Tufts, Addison Cox and Ahmond Cox. A private family memorial service to celebrate his life will be at Kenova United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Richards officiating. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements, and condolences can be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen indicted in Cabell Midland stalking case
- Police investigating after downtown Huntington restaurant broken into
- Letter to the editor: Remember what God says
- ROBERT LEE SCITES
- Lawrence County offices closed after COVID-19 outbreaks
- VICTORIA KELLY-MOORE
- Manchin urges Trump to accept apparent defeat; other WV Congress members back president after false claims of stolen election
- Kenova woman faces arson charge after October fire
- Transformation of former children’s polio hospital into resort hotel in the home stretch
- Two hospitalized after firearm explodes in Barboursville
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall defeats UMass, 51-10
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art Holiday Preview Sale
- Photos: Fifth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial River Cleanup
- Photos: Students from Collins CTC assist with demolition project
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Marshall Football Memorial Rededication Ceremony
- Photos: Ironton vs. West Lafayette Ridgewood, football
- Photos: Winfield conducts Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony
- Photos: Election Day