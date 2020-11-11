Thank you for Reading.

ALLEN CAMARON TUFTS, 61, of Kenova, husband of Barbara Jean Browning Tufts, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born March 20, 1959, in Kennewick, Wash., a son of the late David Clay Tufts and Carroll Louise Pursley Tufts McCoy. Allen graduated in 1977 from Vinson High School, worked for 42 years at the former Sturm Machine and now Sulzer Pumps in Barboursville, and was a member of the Kenova United Methodist Church. He loved riding motorcycles with his best friend, Tony. In addition to his wife, Barbara, survivors include his five sons and four daughters-in-law, Allen Camaron Tufts II and Jennifer Tufts of Beckley, W.Va., Andrew Clay and Emily Tufts of Chesapeake, Ohio, Adam Corey and Molly Tufts of Orlando, Fla., Aaron Cole Tufts (Hannah Blatt) of Orlando, Fla., and Alexander Craig and Lauren Tufts of Huntington; a sister and brother-in-law, Beverley and David Kimbler of Huntington; and eight grandchildren, Elijah Tufts, Isaac Tufts, Lincoln Tufts, Abigail Tufts, Lily Tufts, Ali Tufts, Addison Cox and Ahmond Cox. A private family memorial service to celebrate his life will be at Kenova United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Richards officiating. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements, and condolences can be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

