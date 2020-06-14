Essential reporting in volatile times.

AMBER NICOLE JENKINS, 34, of Kenova, formerly of Huntington, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 5, 1985, in Huntington, a daughter of Terry Wayne and Della Katherine “Kathy” Meade Jenkins of Huntington. She was a Huntington High School graduate and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Haley Raikes; one brother, Matthew Jenkins; nieces, Jocelyn Jenkins-Moore and Elaina Jenkins; maternal grandmother, Kay Lawrence; and paternal grandparents, Clarence and Janet Jenkins, all of Huntington. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, in Templeton Cemetery, Cabell County, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Chapman’s Mortuary. A procession will leave the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. to go to the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

