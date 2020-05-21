AMY MARIE NAGLE passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Huntington, West Virginia. She was born October 29, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio. Amy was predeceased by her son, Robby Booten, and her parents, Jane and Fred Nagle. She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Booten Schultz, son-in-law, Jarred Schultz, and granddaughter, Layla Merrill Schultz. She was especially proud to become a grandmother and loved every moment she had with Layla. She is also survived by her three sisters, Leslie Cavell (Steve), Kelly Haslup (David) and Jennifer Nelson (Robert). She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins who loved her deeply. She had several great-nieces and -nephews, one of which loved to hear “Amy stories.” She grew up in Columbus, Ohio, and attended Whetstone High School. She lived the majority of her life in Huntington, West Virginia, where she had her children while married to Robert Booten. She worked for a time mentoring at-risk teens and took them on many adventures such as rappelling. She also worked for a time as a veterinary technician and enjoyed it due to her love of animals. Anyone who knew her knew she was a force to be reckoned with. She struggled with substance abuse issues in her life, but we as her family were so proud of her ability to overcome them. We are all at peace knowing she died sober. Addiction did not define her. She was an amazing athlete and daredevil in her younger years. She had a great sense of humor and is surely smiling down at all of us. She leaves us to cherish her memory. We will miss her presence in our lives. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, 2851 3rd Avenue, Huntington. Visitation will be at 2 p.m., with a memorial service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Ducking Breast Cancer in the Tri-State and can be sent to Buddy’s Bar-B-Que, 1537 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Please note in memory of Amy Nagle. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanning salons added to fourth phase of opening
- Former Schooner’s restaurant barge moved for renovations
- Meadows Elementary replacement in Ritter Park in ‘very early’ planning stage, superintendent says
- Two Barboursville men plowing garden plots for those in need
- CARLEN MERRITT
- Hurricane, W.Va., family takes nothing for granted after COVID-19 ordeal
- Huntington East Middle teacher sews, donates over 1,600 face masks to facilities in need
- Free COVID-19 testing for all in Cabell County coming next week
- Fourth phase of West Virginia reopenings announced
- Guidelines being developed to reopen malls in WV
Images
Collections
- Photos: Village of Barboursville Elementary 5th-grade graduation parade
- Photos: Cabell Midland "Final Drive-Through"
- Photos: Salvation Army fish fry
- Photos: St. Joseph Catholic School parade
- Photos: Former Herd, NFL player Legursky lends hand to United Way
- Photos: West Virginia Air National Guard flyover
- Photos: Covenant School mobile kindergarten graduations
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: GHPRD Mother’s Day Craft N Go event