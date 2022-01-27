AMY MICHELE BRUNTON, 53, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, January 24, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tony Smith officiating. Amy was born August 15, 1968, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles Michael and Sandra Fillinger Roach. She was an employee of HIMG and loved to play Bingo. Also preceding her in death was a brother, Michael Roach. Survivors include her husband, Richard M. Brunton II; two sons, Richard M. Brunton III and fiancée Jess Miller of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Joshua (Crystal) Brunton of Huntington; one brother, William Roach of Shiremanstown, Pa.; three grandchildren, Arianna, Ella and Logan Brunton; niece, Kasandra Roach; nephew, Gabe Roach; and a special sister cousin, Lora Dawn Smith. Visitation will be one hour before service on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

