ANDREW JOBE CRUM, 64, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born January 29, 1956, in Huntington, a son of the late William J. and Esther M. Puckett Crum. He was retired from Steel of WV. Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Terri and Robert Wallace of Huntington; a niece, Elizabeth Brooke Tomblin of Huntington; a nephew, Robert Carter Wallace Jr. of Asheville, N.C.; and two great-nieces and a great-nephew, Annie Elizabeth Tomblin, Jay Carter Tomblin and Isabella Wallace. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

