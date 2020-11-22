ANN B. WAYMIRE, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, in Heritage Center. She was born August 20, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hillis C. and Edith Mae Dickey Dillon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Waymire; a son, Sgt. Jackie Lee Waymire; and four brothers, Hillis, Jack, Lee and Byron Dillon. She formerly worked for Adel Fasteners; was a member of Trinity Church of God; and was a Gold Star Mother. Survivors include a special sister-in-law, Betsy Dillon of Huntington; several beloved nieces and nephews; and her loving church family. Graveside services were private at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, with Pastor Charles Cross officiating. In memory of Ann, please make donations to Trinity Church of God, 2688 Third Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702, or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

